At long last, an iPhone finally went off while someone was broadcasting a Tampa Bay Rays game.

Why would that happen? Because the Rays have a guy named Jose Siri on their team.

And yes, his last name is pronounced just like the iPhone’s "Siri."

So, when Boston Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione was introducing the Rays’ Siri during his at bat on Saturday, it brought his iPhone to life.

People in the booth could not help but crack up.

"Wait a minute, did you hear that? Siri!" Castiglione said.

"I’m not asking you, Siri," he continued to the phone. "Not this Siri, that Siri!"

The Hamden, Connecticut, native has been calling Sox games since 1983 and has called four World Series victories for Boston.

However, this certainly is one of his most memorable moments.

Ironically enough, Siri made a diving catch to win the second game of the Rays' doubleheader against Boston.