The biggest weather story this week is the record-breaking heat across the Northwest down into the valleys of California and spreading into the Central U.S.

Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees above normal through the weekend.

On Sunday, temperatures reached 89 degrees in Seattle and 92 in Portland, setting records in both cities.

Eugene, Oregon, also recorded a high temperature of 94 degrees, breaking a record there that was in place since 1939.

Heat advisories are in effect through today in parts of Washington and Oregon.

There are no major organized storm systems to track this week.

However, we do have the risk for showers and thunderstorms that could lead to heavy rain and flooding for sections of the Southern Plains, the Mississippi Valley and into the Lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Tuesday.

