NFL legend J.J. Watt recently called it a career after 12 years, retiring following the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

During his storied career, Watt was known for getting to the quarterback, finishing with 114.5 sacks while winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year three times.

He announced his retirement in December following two seasons with the Cardinals.

In his newfound free time, Watt is getting to experience some quality entertainment, attending a Taylor Swift concert over the weekend.

Swift, who is on tour for the first time since 2018, kicked off "The Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona, and Watt couldn’t believe what he saw.

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends. Got a few observations from the show," Watt said in an Instagram video. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers… you can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans. And this is done the right way for the people paying money to come and see her. Just an unbelievable production."

For Watt, the most impressive part of Swift’s performance was her endurance, entertaining her fans for over three hours.

"It was 44 songs. Three hours and 15 minutes long," Watt continued. "And she did not stop the whole time. There was no intermission. There was no halftime. There was no TV timeouts. The longest break she took was maybe three minutes for a costume change.

"And she was singing, dancing, entertaining, the entire time. 70,000 people hanging on every single word and move she was making for three hours and 15 minutes. And she crushed it. And she didn’t even look tired."

Swift has 50 more concerts on the tour, which is scheduled to end in Los Angeles in August.

"If she can do this entire tour without missing a single show, it will be unbelievably impressive," Watt added.

Watt hung up his cleats after a season with the Cardinals in which he started in 16 of 17 games, finishing the year with 12.5 sacks.

"I've known for a little while. It's the right time," Watt said in December, per NFL Network. "It feels like the right time. I've put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It's heavy, I mean it's really heavy.

"The losses are very tough to take. You live with the highs and the lows, and I've always said that I'd way rather live with the highs and the lows than never know in the middle. I've got a son now. Obviously, I had a heart scare in the middle of the year, so there's certainly some of that that played into it. But I'm very happy and am very at peace with it."