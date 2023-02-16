Rebel Wilson is one of the co-founders launching a new dating app called "Fluid," which she said is for people in the market for "love without labels" and is inspired by her own experience in relationships and dating.

"This is the first dating app where you don't have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say 'I'm straight, I'm gay, I'm bisexual,' and you don't have to describe what you are looking for," Wilson told People. "It's kind of love with no labels."

The 42-year-old actress is in a relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma and is also a new mom to 3-month-old daughter Royce who was born via surrogate.

"Fluid" is different from existing apps which "don't take into account this kind of movement of sexual fluidity," she said.

"I've been reading and studying a lot while doing this app," she told People. "I think sexuality is so complex and nuanced than just saying straight or gay. I like the word fluid. I still don't know 100 percent what category I would fit in. I'm just in a great same-sex relationship now, and it's awesome."

Wilson explained the app's algorithm "just picks up who you are jiving with" and is "open enough that if your sexuality moves into a different direction, it will follow."

Wilson never thought she was 100 percent straight, but that she also didn't know how to define her sexuality, she told People.

"What's really cool is, it's open to everyone," Wilson said. "You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was. It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you're straight you could use the app and have an amazing time."

Wilson said she wishes a similar app has been around five years go, because she would have joined.

She touted the benefit of Fluid "because you don't have to label yourself in any way" because to her, "it doesn't matter about the gender, it just matters about the person."