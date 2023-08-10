Rebel Wilson faced a severe injury after being hit with a prop gun on a movie set.

Wilson, 43, took to social media and detailed the "stunt accident" that caused her to get stitches on her nose.

"I've actually been healing, quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week," Wilson shared on her Instagram Story.

The Australian actress explained that the injury occurred while she was filming an independent film titled, "Bride Hard," in Savannah, Georgia.

"I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun. It was a complete accident and such a shock," Wilson continued. "Luckily, I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well-wishes. I hopefully will be totally fine."

While Wilson noted it was "really fun" to be part of an action movie, she added, "it can be a bit dangerous at times."

The new mom-of-one showed a close-up of her bruised and bloodied nose on camera from the stitches to her 11.3 million followers on Instagram.

The "Pitch Perfect" star’s video update comes on the heels of the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Wilson is able to continue working amid the strike since the production of "Bride Hard" negotiated an interim agreement, and the film is independently produced.

The "Senior Year" actress rose to fame after playing "Fat Amy" in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise.

Despite her success, she faced challenges while playing the role, claiming that her "Pitch Perfect" contract did not allow her to lose or gain "more than 10 pounds," at the time.

"I did wait until ‘Pitch Perfect’ seemed like it was over," she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast about pursuing weight loss in February.

"I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie. You can’t lose, I think it was not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds, you kind of have to stay at the weight. It’s in your contract."

Wilson’s character, "Fat Amy," gave herself the nickname in the movie, and she said it was always part of the script.

The star said she did not take any offense at the character, saying she loved playing her "because she is just so confident and ballsy."

At the time, Wilson candidly spoke out about her health journey, which started in 2020, and how she lost 80 pounds.

In November 2022, she welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate.

Her partner is Ramona Agruma, as the couple announced their engagement in February 2023.