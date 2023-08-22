President Biden joking about the "hot ground" in Maui didn’t go over well for many X users on Monday.

Biden arrived in Hawaii that day to give remarks on the aftermath of that devastating wildfires that have taken the lives of over 110 people. Prior to his speech, he met and shook hands with a group of officials, stopping in front of a search and rescue dog. While petting the dog, he joked the boots the canine was wearing.

"You guys catch the boots out here?" Biden appeared to ask the press watching him. He smiled and said, "That’s some hot ground, man."

The reference to how "hot" the ground was following the deadly wildfires seemed inappropriate to many social media users who saw the clip.

Harrison Metal founder Michael Dearing remarked, "Nothing says leadership like yukking it up with the human-remains-sniffing dogs."

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck wrote, "Imagine your loved one burned to death less than a month ago and when Biden finally visits after his TWO vacations, he jokes around about how hot the ground is. Sick."

"Read the room my guy," conservative commentator Steve Guest implored.

"Dear Lord, let this just be the senility," RedState writer Bonchie tweeted.

Fellow RedState writer Buzz Patterson commented, "Can’t take him anywhere."

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla joked, "Biden landed in Maui and made a joke about how hot the ground was. Up next he’ll head to Pearl Harbor and order a round of Kamikaze’s."

Townhall contributor John Hasson noticed a pattern:

"Maui: ‘Biden jokes about how hot the ground is’ Nashville shooting: ‘Biden makes ice cream joke’ Afghanistan: ‘Biden jokes about evacuation’ I’m sensing a theme here."

After the video went viral, White House deputy press secretary and senior communications adviser Andrew Bates pushed back against the criticism, calling it "classless and stupid."

"He's petting one of the dogs that's working hard searching for remains so survivors who've lost loved ones can have closure. This criticism is classless and stupid," Bates responded.

Biden has been criticized for his response to the wildfires. Most notably, he originally replied on Aug. 14 that he had "no comment" on the rising death toll in the area. The next day, Biden revealed that he and First Lady Jill Biden were planning on visiting Hawaii "as soon as we can."

A Maui resident recently appeared on CNN Thursday and criticized the White House’s lack of effort to help them.

"It's really affecting me because, where’s the president?" Ella Sable Tacderan asked host Kaitlan Collins. "I mean, aren’t we Americans, too? We’re part of the United States. Why are we getting put in the back pocket? Why are we being ignored?"

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen reported that approximately 850 people are still missing.

