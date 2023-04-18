And you thought registering your car in the U.S. was expensive.

A rare license plate has been sold in the United Arab Emirates for an astonishing amount.

The number 7 plate from Dubai was purchased for a record $15 million.

But it is not an example of out of control regulations.

$20 MILLION VOLVO FOR SALE IN NEW YORK -- HERE'S WHY THE PRICE IS SO HIGH

The plate was auctioned by the government to raise money for the 1 Billion Meals Foundation, a charity founded by the country's ruler to help fight world hunger.

UAE countries often hold charity auctions for plates with low numbers, which are seen as a status symbol in the region.

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed, but they now hold the Guinness World Record for highest price ever paid for a license plate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The previous high mark was the $14.2 million sale of the Abu Dhabi number 1 plate in 2008.

The $15 million amount is more than just about any new car in the world the plate might be used on, although the highest official price ever paid for a new car was $18.9 million for the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire supercar, which was delivered to its mystery owner in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Rolls-Royce is rumored to have sold the similarly bespoke Boat Tail convertible for $28 million the same year.