The birth of a rare okapi calf is being celebrated by zookeepers — and its arrival will help reveal the secrets of "one of the least known and understood species on the planet," said British news agency SWNS.

The endangered animal — also known as the forest giraffe — was born to mom K’tusha, 10, and dad Stomp, 20, on May 12 at the Chester Zoo in Upton-by-Chester, Cheshire, England.

Named Arabi, the calf has been snuggled up in a nest behind the scenes but now has taken her first tentative steps outside at six weeks old, said SWNS.

Heartwarming photos and video show the leggy youngster exploring her enclosure for the first time, with some encouragement from its mom.

Conservationists hope the birth of the animal will shed new light on the shy and elusive species, which remained a mystery until it was scientifically discovered in 1901, SWNS noted.

Arabi is named after a village in the Okapi Wildlife Reserve in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Africa — the only country where this animal reportedly can be found.

Okapi live in the dense rainforests in the DRC, where it’s estimated that fewer than 10,000 remain, said SWNS.

The species is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) — meaning it faces a very high risk of extinction in the wild.

Chester Zoo and its partners say the new arrival will be considered a "vital" part of the global population, said SWNS.

Hannah Owens, an okapi keeper at Chester Zoo, said, "Since being born just six weeks ago, Arabi has been bonding closely with mom K’tusha while snuggled away in her nest," SWNS reported.

Owens also said, "Mom has been doing a fantastic job of feeding and nurturing her calf every day, and now that she has a little more confidence, Arabi decided it was time to explore the outside world."

Added Owens, "It didn’t take long before she was confidently stretching her legs in the sunshine. Okapis are one of the least known and understood species on the planet, so every birth is incredibly special indeed."

The "energetic little calf," said Owens, already is "showing lots of personality and it’s going to be a real privilege to watch her grow and become a vital part of the global population of her species."

The okapi is often referred to as the "forest giraffe" because of the animal's long necks and zebra-like stripes on its hindquarters, which act as camouflage in the rainforest.

Mike Jordan, animal and plant director at the zoo, added, "The arrival of this okapi calf is not only a cause for celebration but also a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the conservation and protection of this charismatic species."

He said that "through our continued efforts, we hope to inspire others to join us in safeguarding these remarkable creatures and their threatened habitats," SWNS noted.

The okapi, he said, "is the national symbol for the DRC and is protected under Congolese law."

He said that "habitat loss, hunting for their meat and prolonged periods of conflict in the country make conservation initiatives in the wild incredibly challenging and dangerous," as SWNS also reported.

"But despite that, we’ve been supporting okapi conservation in the region for nearly 20 years and are now part of a global 10-year long project, in collaboration with the IUCN, to develop an action plan and investigate ways that we can help the last remaining populations thrive."

Said Jordan, "We’ve been a long-term funder of the Okapi Conservation Foundation Project, located in the Ituri Forest in the DRC, which is monitoring some of the existing populations to ensure their continued survival."

In the wild, commercial logging, open-cast mining, agriculture and human settlement all have resulted in the loss of the okapi's habitat — which can limit access to food and water.

The animals are also hunted for their meat, which is consumed locally, and their skins — which are highly valued on the illegal wildlife trade.

Of the 14 okapi living in conservation zoos in the United Kingdom, six are being cared for by experts at Chester Zoo, SWNS reported.

Okapis are herbivores — they feed on tree leaves and buds, grasses, ferns, fruits, and fungi. They're essentially solitary, coming together only to breed, according to reports.

"Okapi have long pregnancies lasting for up to 450 days, and mothers give birth to a single calf," said the Cheseter Zoo on its website.

"It’s vital that new mothers bond with their babies immediately, as the survival of the calf depends upon this happening."