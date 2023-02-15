Hollywood is mourning the death of actress Raquel Welch.

The superstar, who catapulted to fame in the 1960s with "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C.," died Wednesday at the age of 82, her rep, Steve Sauer, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," Sauer said. "The 82-year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in ‘One Million [Years] B.C.’ and ‘Fantastic Voyage.’"

"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch."

RAQUEL WELCH DEAD AT 82

"Law & Order: SVU" alum Chris Meloni took to Twitter to share his surprise to the news and wrote, "Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling."

RAQUEL WELCH'S LIFE IN PICTURES

Reese Witherspoon, Welch's "Legally Blonde" co-star, honored the actress on Wednesday.

"So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home," Witherspoon wrote, adding a dove emoji.

"Sending love to her family and her many fans," she concluded.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Another co-star of Welch, Paul Feig, also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actress: "This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome," his tweet began.

"Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon."

"Abbot Elementary" actor Bruno Amato took to Twitter to share a throwback image with Welch to remember the "total bombshell."

"Raquel Welch," he began, adding heart emojis. "This was 7 years ago. She was a guest on "The Talk" and I was working on the show "Baby Daddy." Somehow our dressing rooms were across from each other. She was so gracious and still a total bombshell and I was in complete awe."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The official Muppet Twitter account remembered Welch in a post of the actress and Miss Piggy.

"We’ll never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite guests on The Muppet Show. From dancing with a giant spider, to inspiring Fozzie Bear, and dueting with Miss Piggy, Raquel could do it all!"

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.