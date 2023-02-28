New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller apologized Monday for spitting on Los Angeles Kings veteran Drew Doughty during Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden, calling it "completely accidental."

But despite his apology, Miller still faces a possible suspension after the NHL’s Department of Player Safety said it will hold a hearing to consider supplemental discipline.

Miller was awarded a match penalty and automatically ejected from the game late in the first period after video review showed him spitting on Doughty following a minor scrum.

He issued a statement on social media Monday, explaining that it was never his intent to actually spit at Doughty.

"I have all the respect in the world for Drew Doughty and what happened was completely accidental," Miller wrote in the statement posted to Twitter.

"I would never intend to do something like that on purpose, it goes against everything I am as a person and player. I felt awful about it and I am thankful Drew gave me the opportunity to apologize and explain myself in person after the game."

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Monday plans to hold a hearing.

"The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: Unsportsmanlike conduct. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review," NHL.com reported.

Doughty said immediately after the game on Sunday that, accident or not, he was "shocked."

"I don’t even know if I said anything to him after. You don’t want to see things like that in this game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. I’m sure it has happened, not that I’ve seen. It’s unfortunate."

He continued: "Whether or not he meant to do it, I have no idea. It’s pretty big loogie on my face, so I was pretty (miffed)."

