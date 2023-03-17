TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out climate change 'experts' and their predictions. Continue reading…

GASLIGHTING – Randi Weingarten's latest bogus claim. Continue reading…

RUSSIA'S DRONE ATTACK – Why China could strike next. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Sunny Hostin's 'elite mentality' reveals her disconnect from ordinary people. Continue reading…

WATCH: Is school choice the last best hope to reform Baltimore's failing schools? See the video…

SAY YOU'RE SORRY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should apologize in time for the coronation. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Dumb and dangerous TikTok trends. Continue watching…

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – Spring break 2023 might be the most dangerous ever. Continue reading…

CARTEL AWAKENING – Mexican cartels are as dangerous as al Qaeda and ISIS. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BIG 2024 LIE – That President Joe Biden will win Democrat Party's nomination again and govern for four more years is a fiction. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…