Teachers’ union boss Randi Weingarten received an education of her own recently, after suggesting that anyone pointing out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s ties to liberal billionaire George Soros is being antisemitic.

The head of America’s Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers’ union in America tweeted that people connecting Soros money to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office is reflective of the growing wave of "antisemitic incidents in the U.S."

Bragg, the DA who has been rumored to be preparing the indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump for hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels in 2016, received money from Soros for his DA campaign in 2021.

Fox News Digital reported, "In May 2021, financier George Soros pushed $1 million to the Color of Change PAC, which turned around and spent big backing the candidacy of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg."

While criticizing Bragg’s alleged efforts to indict him, the former president called the DA a "SOROS BACKED ANIMAL," and declared that he is "FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS." Other conservatives have voiced this reality as well.

However, on Thursday, Weingarten claimed that anyone noting this connection is peddling in anti-Jewish conspiracy.

Sharing an Axios.com article about the rise of "Antisemitic incidents" in the U.S., she tweeted, "THIS is a result of the division and chaos and fear that the extremists, including the #MAGA politicians wage, like calling the Manhattan DA a ‘George Soros backed prosecutor.’ Antisemitic incidents hit record in 2022, ADL says."

Though Weingarten turned off comments to her tweets, plenty of her critics blasted her claim in quote tweets.

Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross blasted Weingarten’s hypocrisy over her own targeting of conservative billionaire donors. She tweeted, "Weingarten has dozens of tweets about ‘Koch backed’ initiatives."

Conservative journalist Brad Slager asked, "Can you point out the specific example of anti-semitism in that accurate statement?"

Journalist Doug Powers stressed, "But he IS a George Soros-backed prosecutor."

Hollywood actor and conservative Nick Searcy quipped, "Except for the [fact] that Bragg is, in real life, backed by Soros, liar."

Popular conservative account @RBPundit laid out the facts for the teachers’ union boss, saying, "It's not anti-Semitic to point out that Bragg's campaign was literally funded by George Soros, who wrote an entire NYT op-ed about it. It's literally a fact."

Attorney and conservative David Larkin told Weingarten to get back worrying about her job, tweeting, "It's always telling that teachers unions want to discuss anything except that many kids in US cities are failing to learn to read or do math. Classic misdirection."