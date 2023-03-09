EXCLUSIVE: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is following through on his pledge to make a "big personal investment" in his campaign for the White House.

The multi-millionaire tech and health care entrepreneur, best-selling author, political commentator and culture wars crusader is launching ads starting Thursday in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that kick off the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

The ads, shared first with Fox News, are the first phase of what Ramswamy's campaign says is a seven-figure media blitz that includes TV and digital ads, and mail.

"We're in the middle of a national identity crisis today. Our nation is hungry for a cause, for purpose, for meaning," Ramaswamy says in the spot."

RAMASWAMY SAYS SMALL DOLLAR DONATIONS WILL DRIVE HIS CAMPAIGN

He also argues that "the woke left preys on that vacuum," as pictures of President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appear on screen.

RAMASAMY VOWS TO MAKE ‘MEANINGFUL INVESTMENT’ IN HIS CAMPAIGN

Looking straight to the camera, Ramaswamy then says: "I have a dream that we can be one people again, bound by a common set of ideals as Americans. This isn't just a political campaign, it's about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence in our country. And that is what we need to revive in order to save this great nation."

Ramaswamy, author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam," declared his candidacy for president two weeks ago in a live interview on the Fox News Channel. He spent the next two days campaigning on the ground in New Hampshire and then Iowa.

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES - YOU'RE GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

The 37-year-old candidate — whose estimated worth is roughly half a billion dollars — told Fox News Digital that he "[expects] to make a meaningful investment" when asked how much he’ll invest in his presidential bid.

"I am in a privileged position. I’m not going to apologize for my success, and I hope to use that to be able to further a positive position for the country," he added.

Among the things Ramaswamy aims to accomplish if his long-shot campaign for the White House is successful is to enact bureaucratic reform; end affirmative action; dismantle what he calls "this climate religion;" use the military "to actually protect our border, actually use it to solve the fentanyl crisis by treating the cartels south of the border as the terrorists that they are;" shut down the Department of Education; and implement eight-year sunset clauses for bureaucrats currently protected by civil service protections.