Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is vowing to not cut aid to Israel "until Israel tells the U.S. that it no longer needs the aid" as he continues to face questions about his foreign policy vision.

In two recent interviews with Israeli news outlets, Ramaswamy told N12's Yuna Leibzon last week "We will never cut off aid to Israel until Israel told us they were ready for it" and Israel Hayom's Ariel Kahana on Monday "we will not cut aid as long as Israel tells us so."

Ramaswamy's campaign website also launched a new page on Monday dedicated to "addressing the BS, baloney, lies, and planted trash" which states that the GOP hopeful "won’t cut aid to Israel until Israel tells the U.S. that it no longer needs the aid."

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Ramaswamy was grilled about comments he made to Rumble host Russell Brand suggesting that the U.S. would no longer need to send aid to Israel beyond what's already been committed through 2028 as he touted his plans for "Abraham Accords 2.0" with the intention that the aid to Israel "won't be necessary" with its new business partners in the Middle East facilitated by a Ramaswamy administration.

He also told Brand, "There’s no North Star commitment to any one country, other than the United States of America."

"I said it would be a mark of success if we ever got to a point in our relationship with Israel if Israel never needed the United States' aid," Ramaswamy said to Hannity Monday night.

"Do you understand the importance of the strategic alliances, the intelligence sharing in an area of the world where we have a lot of enemies, which by the way boggles my mind that we look for the lifeblood of our economy and the world's economy from that very same region of the world. We have more natural resources here… but you do understand how important that alliance is and how important the intelligence factor is and how important it is with Iran especially seeking nukes," Hannity pressed the candidate.

"I understand it, I think, more deeply than probably anybody in this race," Ramaswamy responded. "I've traveled to Israel, I have business partners in Israel. The reality is this- by the end of my first term, our relationship with Israel will be stronger than it ever has been because I will treat it as a true friendship, not just a transactional relationship."

"Why did you say that Israel should not have preferential treatment from us?" Hannity asked.

Ramaswamy rejected that characterization and pushed back by saying "Abraham Accords 2.0" would be his "top priority," telling Hannity he intends to broker business agreements between the Jewish State and nations like Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

He also vowed that his administration's relationship with Israel will be one that will "make sure that Iran never, ever, ever has nuclear capabilities."

"So I don't read from the traditional GOP talking point binder that's handed to traditional candidates. That's true. That lends itself to being misquoted, but it's actually a much more authentic commitment to Israel on the substance than just checking off the talking point of saying that we stand with Israel. That's meaningless. I prefer substance, and that's exactly what I've done in a lot of these long-form podcasts I've done," Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy has been taking slings and arrows about his foreign policy stances, particularly from GOP rival Nikki Haley, who accused him of wanting to "defund" Israel at the first Republican presidential debate.

"Under your watch, you will make America less safe. You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows. It shows," Haley told Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy pushed back, saying America's relationship with Israel "will never be stronger than by the end of my first term" and that it should be a "friendship" instead of a "client relationship."

"And you know what friends do? Friends help each other stand on their own two feet. So I will lead Abraham Accords 2.0. I will partner with Israel to make sure Iran never is nuclear armed," Ramaswamy said.

He continued, "But you know what I love that Israel — and I've been there probably in the last ten years more than most people on this stage — you know what I love about them? I love their border policies. I love their tough-on-crime policies. I love that they have a national identity and an Iron Dome to protect their homeland. And so, yes, I want to learn from the friends that we’re supporting."

