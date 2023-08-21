EXCLUSIVE – Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is the first GOP hopeful to earn an endorsement from a statewide official in the key state of Iowa.

Ramaswamy, the political outsider who has seen a surge in the polls in recent months, has received the support of Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith, Fox News Digital has learned.

"As the Treasurer of Iowa, my top concern is economic prosperity. Vivek is the candidate to unleash the American economy and resuscitate American excellence," Smith wrote in the endorsement obtained by Fox News Digital. "Vivek has been the leading crusader against crony capitalism like ESG and CBDCs that threaten our Republic. We need a president who deeply understands these issues in order to combat them, protect capitalism, and revive our nation. I am proud to endorse Vivek Ramaswamy for President."

This followed headlines made in June when local Iowa lawmaker Scott Webster switched his endorsement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy had some viral moments during the Iowa State Fair this month. One was him breaking out into rap during a "Fair-Side Chat" with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, performing Eminem's hit song "Lose Yourself."

The other moment showed the candidate interacting with an activist who confronted him on LGBTQ issues. Ramaswamy laid out his broad views by opposing the "tyranny of the minority" on various culture war debates.

There has been chatter about who will earn Reynolds' endorsement as she recently welcomed candidates to the Iowa State Fair except for former President Donald Trump, who has been feuding with the popular governor for not backing his candidacy.

Ramaswamy still has a long road ahead of him, particularly in Iowa as he is currently polling in fourth place averaging 5.5%, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump maintains a strong lead against the field with a 43.5% average. DeSantis is trailing behind him with 16.8% while South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is averaging 10.5%.

Trump's GOP rivals are hoping to have a breakout moment at the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

While the former president has indicated that he won't participate in any of the debates, the debate stage won't be short of candidates. Alongside Ramaswamy will be DeSantis, Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Perry Johnson.

The debate will air live on Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.