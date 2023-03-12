Actor Rainn Wilson criticized the anti-Christian bias in Hollywood on Saturday after the latest example from the HBO series "The Last of Us."

From his Twitter account, the former "The Office" cast member called out a recent episode of the series for featuring a villainous character using Bible verses in what he suggested was a predictable formula.

"I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?" Wilson tweeted.

"The Last of Us," a post-apocalyptic show based on the video game of the same name, featured a group of cannibals led by a what appeared to be a Christian preacher. The group justified their actions by quoting Bible verses, and a later scene featured the preacher attempting to rape the series protagonist Ellie, a young girl.

VILLAINOUS CANNIBALS IN HBO’S ‘LAST OF US’ SPOUT BIBLE VERSES, PREACH CHRISTIANITY

Others agreed with Wilson’s criticism and pointed out how "The Last of Us" was hardly the first example of Hollywood’s anti-Christian bias.

"Defamation of Christianity has become the most unoriginal and tired cliches in movie/TV series storylines. It’s prevalence is much more than a bias against an entire people, it is meant to undermine faith and position the secular-minded as only ones with altruistic intentions," LIBRE Initiative president Daniel Garza remarked.

New Christendom Press CEO Eric Conn tweeted, "Goes back to Mr. Collins in Austen’s ‘Pride & Prejudice.’ The preacher man is nearly always portrayed in a negative light. Also true of Hollywood today."

"I lean left but Last of Us still made me roll my eyes quite a few times with its Hollywood nonsense. Had to stop watching," Medium writer Sean Kernan commented.

Evie Magazine founder Brittany Martinez wrote, "As SOON as the pastor started reading from the Bible I knew he was going to be awful. I was like ‘watch that guy be David the creepy cannibal from the video game.’ And then it was David. Shocked. Surprised. Never seen it before. He wasn’t a pastor in the video game."

"Indeed, making Christians the bad guy in the show is the norm, nowadays," Christian writer Eric Stetzer tweeted.

"We’ve all known this for a long long time Rainn," recording artist Sean Feucht wrote.

BIBLICAL DRAMA CENTERING ON ‘CONTROVERSIAL’ PASSAGE IN SCRIPTURE ENJOYS CROWDFUNDING SUCCESS

Wilson has previously promoted left-wing issues from his Twitter account. In November, he announced efforts to change his name on social media platforms to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson as an effort to promote climate change activism.

"I’m hoping this name change brings attention to this growing … er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it," Wilson added.

However, in a follow-up tweet, he later claimed that Twitter prohibited him from changing his profile name due to Elon Musk’s new policies.

"P.S. THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!" Wilson wrote.