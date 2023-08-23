A construction platform being used to build a bridge more than 300 feet tall collapsed in northeastern India, plunging dozens of workers into the ground below, an official said.

State Transport authorities said Wednesday at least 26 workers are dead, and two others were injured after a platform collapsed during construction on the new Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line in Sairang, a town on the outskirts of Aizawal, the capital of Mizoram state.

State Transport Minister T.J. Lalnuntluanga said Wednesday that rescuers have recovered 18 bodies and have located eight others still in the debris.

The new rail line will connect the state of Mizoram to the rest of the country, India’s Northeast Frontier Railway said.

Police said there were 40 workers at the site when the platform collapsed.

Residents of a village near the construction site rushed to assist survivors after the support platform collapsed, police said.

The government-run National Disaster Response Force also rushed to the scene.

The bridge has been under construction for nearly two years. Its tallest pier is more than 340 feet tall.

Railroad authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. The Ministry of Railway has announced payments will be given to the survivors and the families of the deceased.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, responded to the news of the crash.

"Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India’s transportation infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns.

One of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade took place in October last year when a century-old cable suspension bridge holding hundreds of people collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat. At least 132 people died during the incident.

Also, in June 2023, three trains collided near Balasore, about 125 miles from the state capital Bhubaneswar in the eastern state of Odisha. At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 were left injured, officials said.

It was the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years

