The New York Giants’ reported acquisition of Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders stunned the NFL world and at least one of the tight end’s former teammates on Tuesday.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had an explicit reaction to the deal.

"S---s sad fr (for real)," Jacobs tweeted.

The Giants acquired Waller for a third-round draft pick, which New York received as part of the Kadarius Toney trade with the Kansas City Chiefs at the deadline last season. The deal will not be made official until the start of the new league year, which will come at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Waller played in nine games for the Raiders in 2022. He had 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020 when he had his breakout season. He had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

The trade also came about 10 days after Waller got married to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum. According to The Athletic, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels accidentally leaked the news of the wedding at the NFL Scouting Combine and the tight end was reportedly upset when it got int the newspaper. The couple had not publicly announced their plans to get married.

Plum reacted to the trade later Tuesday.

"Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol," Plum tweeted in response to Robert Griffin III’s reaction to the deal.

As for Jacobs, the Raiders franchise-tagged him before last week’s deadline. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection for Las Vegas last season. He led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.