So, what’s the deal with air travel recently?

That was what Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo was screaming about on Wednesday as he co-hosted "First Take" on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. Russo has proven time and time again he can rant about everything and anything, and this time, he targeted the airline industry over passengers who sit in coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Russo came in hot as he discussed golfer Tom Hoge sitting in coach following his performance at THE PLAYERS Championship over the weekend. Hoge tied for third place after finishing 10-under par. He made more than $1.4 million at the tournament but admitted he sat in Row 21 on his flight home.

The radio legend was on "First Take" and launched into his epic rant.

"Did you see Tom Hoge? He made $1.3 million this week," Ruso started. "He went coach on the way home. Now, he doesn’t make Smith money, but $1.3 million to fly coach? Has anybody flown coach lately? Has anybody been on an airplane lately? What a disgrace!

FAA INVESTIGATES ANOTHER CLOSE CALL, THIS TIME AT REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT, AHEAD OF SAFETY SUMMIT

"I just came back from the Caribbean. Can you imagine what they bring on these planes? These people? They bring luggage! They bring tuna fish sandwiches! They bring black coffee that spills all over the place! They have all these bags, they put the bags in the first-class compartment when they’re sitting in 36F. This is an absolute disgrace!

"You can’t travel anymore! The airline doesn’t give you a darn thing. If they give you a peanut you should be happy, a glass of water. No one why he flies Wheels Up."

Russo then went on to explain what happened to him when he was in a first-class seat.

"It was so jammed, so overwhelmed with people and so noisy, if I didn’t have a Valium, I woulda jumped out of the cargo door! That’s how bad it was. Travel in America today is nuts. Hoge is nuts!"

Russo did not mention the recent spate of close calls and extreme turbulence some aircraft have been experiencing recently.