Maryland officials are announcing new details about a potential suspect in the brutal murder of Rachel Morin, a Maryland woman who disappeared from a jog on a popular pedestrian trail Aug. 5.

The 37-year-old mother of five was jogging on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air around 6:30 p.m. that Saturday, when she vanished. She was found dead the next afternoon in what authorities have described as a "criminal homicide."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference Thursday evening that will be posted to the sheriff's Facebook Live page to "discuss a potential suspect" in the case, public information officer Robert Royster told Fox News Digital.

Royster declined to comment on whether a suspect has been arrested, adding, "More information will be provided at the press conference."

Harford County Sheriff's Office Col. William Davis told Fox News Digital earlier this week that local authorities are working with the FBI and Maryland State Police Crime Lab to analyze physical and digital evidence related to the crime. He declined to say whether the sheriff's office has any suspects.

"This incident has certainly struck fear into our community, and we have deployed a tremendous amount of resources out onto that trail, and we have deputies out there pretty much 24/7 on bicycle, on foot, on four wheels and four-seater, gator-type vehicles, so we can get around on the trail quickly," said Davis, who added: "We can’t say there is not a threat out there right now."

There are no surveillance cameras on the Ma & Pa Trail, but the county has suggested that it will purchase new cameras for the trail in the wake of Morin's death. Police are still working on gathering any significant surveillance footage from locals who live near the trail from the night Morin disappeared.

The mom of five frequently jogged along the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, which begins behind some businesses with decent foot traffic, including a brewery, a Domino's pizza shop and condominiums. It then leads into some wooded areas and neighborhoods outside of Bel Air, Sheriff Gahler previously told Fox News Digital.

Morin's mysterious death has prompted speculation about suspects on Facebook, Twitter and other social media websites.

Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, broke his silence Sunday in a Facebook post after online sleuths speculated that he might have played a role in her death.

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past, but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please," the 27-year-old wrote.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to Morin's disappearance or death to call their tipline at 412-836-5430 or email RMTips@harfordsheriff.org.