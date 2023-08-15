Hillary Clinton and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow were hammered on social media Tuesday after the MSNBC host scolded "bad actors" that falsely claim "every election is stolen" during their Monday night interview.

"That the system of democracy at its heart is the idea that the people get to decide how we are governed. And if we no longer believe that our will is effectuated through the system, if bad actors tell us falsely that every election is stolen and that the only way an election is trustworthy is if they come out on top of it, it tells you something not just about that person or that moment, it maybe wounds us as a democracy and in a way that's hard to repair," Maddow said.

What do you think about how we get better after the wounds that have been inflicted on us through this process?" the host asked Clinton.

"Well, I think the truth matters. I think having these cases be brought and be brought in such professional manners, we’ll see how they unfold. Obviously, the trials, if there are trials, are gonna be critically important," the former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said.

HILLARY CLINTON BREAKS OUT INTO LAUGHTER BEFORE TRUMP INDICTMENT: ‘OH, I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS'

"Can y'all hear yourselves tho?" podcast host Mary Katharine Ham posted in reaction to a clip of the exchange on social media.

The Babylon Bee's Seth Dillion said it was "kind of awkward" to tell Clinton "to her face that she's a bad actor who wounded our democracy."

Others noted Maddow's repeated push of the Russian collusion narrative after Trump was elected in 2016 and said she had "zero self-awareness."

Clinton has repeatedly claimed the 2016 election was stolen from her and called Donald Trump an "illegitimate president."

‘PROFOUNDLY DISTURBING’: HILLARY CLINTON REACTS TO REPUBLICANS DEFENDING TRUMP OVER FEDERAL INDICTMENT

Maddow also asked Clinton about a "disconnect" between voters and President Biden.

"Joe Biden is overseeing an economy that’s had the lowest peacetime unemployment since World War II. The lowest levels of poverty, lowest levels of uninsured—people uninsured in terms of health insurance ever in the history of the country. And you just said laudatory things about him in terms of the kinds of leadership he’s modeling," she noted.

Maddow then asked, "And yet, you know where this is going. His approval ratings aren't strong and his prospects for re-election are sort of middling at best. What do you see as the disconnect there?" she asked.

Clinton argued that a lot of Americans don't know what Biden has done.

"And part of that is they don't get their news from MSNBC, they get their news from social media, if they get any news at all. They don't have the kind of information that would give them confidence in knowing what their government is doing. We have this bizarre situation where bridges are built and roads are being fixed and people who didn't vote for the money to do that are claiming credit for it," she said.

Trump was indicted for the forth time on Tuesday on 10 charges including Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree and more.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.