Late ‘90s nostalgia is still on Rachael Leigh Cook’s mind, who co-starred alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. in the 1999 romantic comedy, "She's All That."

Nearly 25 years after the movie premiered, Cook is detailing the "special" relationship she has maintained with the actor. Although their lives inevitably differ, Cook says Prinze Jr. hasn't evolved much.

"Freddie is exactly the same human. He's just maybe, slightly more fired up about wrestling," she joked of her friend.

"He is older and wiser but not more mature. …He’s still somehow a teenager. There’s something just boyish about that man," she shared in an interview with Us Weekly.

‘SHE'S ALL THAT’ ACTRESS RACHAEL LEIGH COOK RECALLS STARRING IN THE '90S TEEN CLASSIC

"He’ll just randomly send me photos of this car that he’s been, you know, repairing for years, or his dog or his kids and he’ll just be like, ‘What up? How you doing,'" she said of Prinze Jr., 47.

"It’s just so the same Freddie. And I mean that in the very best way. He’s a very special human being," Cook elaborated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prinze Jr. and his wife, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, share children Charlotte and Rocky together, while Cook has Charlotte and Theodore with her ex-husband Daniel Gillies.

In 2021, Cook starred in a reboot of their classic teen-film, titled "He's All That." The Netflix film followed a similar storyline, although Cook did not revive her original role as Laney Boggs, playing an entirely new character.

Last November, the two co-stars pubically reunited at a screening for Prinze Jr.'s new Netflix film "Christmas With You."

Cook shared a photo of the duo to her Instagram, writing, "What a great night, so happy for you my friend!"