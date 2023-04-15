Quentin Tarantino suggested that sex scenes are unnecessary when working on his films.

The 60-year-old "Pulp Fiction" director pointed out that he includes barely any nudity in his projects because he said it’s "problematic."

"It’s true, sex is not part of my vision of cinema," Tarantino told Spain’s Diari ARA during an interview.

"The truth is that, in real life, it’s a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense. And if it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so. If there had ever been a sex scene that was essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn’t been necessary."

With popular films including "Kill Bill" and "Django Unchained," Tarantino’s movies lack nude scenes apart from "Jackie Brown" starring Robert De Niro and Bridget Fonda.

Tarantino made these comments while on his "Cinema Speculation" book tour and continued to provide insight to fans about his work in the movie industry.

"I have been lucky enough to write stories that have connected with many people, and this has allowed me to practice my art without the restrictions that most filmmakers have."

Despite Tarantino including few sex scenes in his movies, his stars -- including Brad Pitt -- have previously brought up the fact that Tarantino may have a foot fetish.

In 2020 during Pitt’s Screen Actors Guild Award acceptance speech for his role in Tarantino’s "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," he thanked his co-stars and their feet.

"Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet."

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," Pitt quipped, according to Variety.

However, Tarantino later defended his work in another interview.

"There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies," he told GQ.

"That’s just good direction. Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by… Luis Buñuel, another film director… Hitchcock was accused of it, and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it."

Tarantino is gearing up for his 10th and final directorial film "The Movie Critic," slated to release in 2024.