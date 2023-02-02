Punxsutawney PA’s groundhog Phil has predicted Americans will see six more weeks of winter and one Groundhog’s Day expert says this rodent’s prediction is above the science and certainly above the Staten Island groundhog’s early spring prediction.

"The groundhog is above science and we expect impostors to try to get in the act," Punxsutawney inner circle member Harry 'Butch' Philliber said. "There's only one Punxsutawney Phil and he's the only true prognosticator of the weather."

THE HISTORY OF GROUNDHOG DAY AND HOW THE SUPERSTITIOUS TRADITION MADE IT TO THE US

The Groundhog’s Day expert said he has no respect for the Staten Island groundhog or any of the other imposters, when asked by Watters.

"We've been doing this for 137 years and we are the professionals, our Phil is, and we are his protectors," he told ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’. "That's just the way it is."

Philliber wakes up at 2:30 a.m. for the yearly celebration and joins visitors in making the trek to Gobbler’s Knob after the fireworks.

"This is like an adult Christmas for all of the participants and the people that enjoy coming to Punxsutawney for Groundhog’s Day," the inner circle member said. "They are just jumping up and down, waiting for Phil to make his prediction."

This year’s joyous celebration was met with many cheers from the thousands that came to see America's cutest meteorologist.