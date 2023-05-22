Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures around 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Southern Piscataquis and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&