A professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) is under fire for putting up a display on "Christian privilege" in one of the school’s hallways for most of the 2022-2023 school year.

Charmayne "Charli" Champion-Shaw, a lecturer for the public university’s Native American & Indigenous Studies department, put up the anti-Christian display last October where it remained in the hallway for the entire school year, according to reports.

The bulletin board display, titled "Understanding Christian Privilege," provided students, faculty and guests with a visual lesson in the inherent societal advantages that all Christians allegedly have.

Photos of the display posted by Campus Reform, showed it consisted of six full pages of detailed information on the topic on Christian privilege, including an explanation that it is "the idea that Christians receive inherent advantages in society (in school, in the workplace, and in public places) due to the perception that Christianity is status quo, while other religions are not."

The papers declared that other religions are "marginalized" because of Christianity’s outsized presence in Western civilization. They added, "As a result, other religions or attitudes about religion are marginalized, overlooked or ignored altogether, or even perceived as troubling, problematic, or suspicious."

The material proclaimed that the heart of Christian privilege is "benefits that apply to one group of people (Christians) that other groups don’t receive."

Another page included a lengthy "Christian Privilege Checklist", to allow students to see if they ever benefit from or exhibit behaviors denoting their favored status as Christians. Some items included, "It is easy for you to find your faith accurately depicted in television, movies, books, and other media," "Your faith is accepted/supported at your workplace," and "You can complain about your religion being under attack without it being perceived as an attack on another religion."

Additionally, the board listed other privileged groups in the U.S., including White people, heterosexuals, males, Middle-aged people, and English-speaking people, among others.

The material also said, "Christian privilege is directly connected to white supremacy and settler colonialism," and described Manifest Destiny as "the whole idea that drove white people’s racist and genocidal entitlement to take over North America." It stated, "If murdering people and forcing them to commit to your religion while you take over their lands and try your hardest to stamp out their culture isn’t the apex of privilege, I don’t know what else is."

Professor Champion-Shaw confirmed to Campus Reform in May she was the "creator and organizer" of the board. After claiming she would be "happy to chat after graduation," the professor has reportedly yet to follow up with the outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out the university but IUPUI did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.