Former White House spokesperson Jen Psaki doubled down on her claim that Democrats do not support abortion up until birth on Sunday, dismissing the GOP accusation as "misleading" despite taking heat for a similar comment days earlier.

In her monologue on her MSNBC show on Sunday, the "Inside with Jen Psaki" host took aim at pro-life Republican candidates who accused Democrats of supporting late-term abortions during the first GOP primary debate last Wednesday.

"This claim that Democrats support abortion up until the moment of birth is entirely misleading. First of all, abortions past the point of fetal viability do not happen often. They are incredibly rare. And those that do happen involve agonizing, emotional, and ethical decisions," Psaki said.

PSAKI CLAIMS TO 'NOT REMEMBER A SINGLE THING' DESANTIS SAID' AFTER SENDING VIRAL TWEET ABOUT HIS DEBATE ANSWER

Psaki landed herself in hot water last week for claiming that Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong when he accused Democrats of supporting abortions "all the way up to birth" during a discussion on abortion policy.

Psaki responded to the pro-life Republican candidate on X, formerly known as Twitter, insisting that, "No one supports abortion up until birth."

Her claim was immediately labeled "false" by conservatives online, who reminded the MSNBC host that many Democrats in Congress do not support any restrictions on abortion and have pushed legislation supporting late-term abortions.

Still, Psaki stood by the claim on her show Sunday, reiterating that ""No one is rooting for late-term abortions."

RACHEL MADDOW TEARS APART RON DESANTIS AFTER DEBATE: ‘ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE’

"No one is running on the platform of aborting viable babies," the former Biden press secretary told her audience. "No one is selling late-term abortions as Ron DeSantis claims. No one. Not Joe Biden, not Kamala Harris, not Hillary Clinton, not Nancy Pelosi, or any other politician demonized by the right-wing, roots for more late-term abortions. None of them do."

Psaki then asked whether DeSantis and other pro-life GOP candidates are "in favor of a mother dying as a result of her pregnancy?"

"If a doctor determines a baby can not survive outside of the womb should a mother be required to carry that baby to term? And those choices should not be made by any politician or any legislature."

"They should be made by the woman carrying the baby and by her doctor. That is what Democrats are trying to protect. That is not politics. That is healthcare," she said.

Washington Post chief fact-checker Glenn Kessler similarly dismissed DeSantis’ abortion line as a "common Republican talking point" and argued that it was the wrong characterization of Democrat policies. However, Kessler did not deny that Democrats have advocated policies that allow for the procedure, arguing instead that late-term abortions are rare.

He argued DeSantis was implying Democrat support making these abortions common.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

