U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki chatted about the dire state of the planet and "Forrest Gump" over ice cream Sunday on Psaki’s new MSNBC show.

Psaki, who served as Kerry’s spokesperson at the State Department during the Obama administration, introduced the segment on "Inside with Jen Psaki" by saying she caught up with Kerry "on the National Mall for a wide-ranging discussion and a little dessert."

The discussion remained very light, with Kerry recalling his mother’s influence on his environmental activism and him praising younger generations for leading the fight on climate change. Immediately after Kerry declared "the planet is at risk," Psaki suggested an ice cream break. --

"It sounds kind of highfalutin, probably, to say that, but the planet is at risk. I mean, it is at risk," Kerry said.

KERRY SAYS US, CHINA MUST WORK TOGETHER ON CLIMATE, WORLD ‘NOT DOING ENOUGH’

"Now," Psaki pivoted, "I remember well that you have a bit of a sweet tooth. Do you want to go get some ice cream over there?"

"That would be hitting the nail on the head," Kerry responded.

"Let's do it," Psaki said.

Some jazz music then played in the segment as Psaki and Kerry strolled over to a mall vendor and looked over the menu. They both quickly settled on the $4.50 Dove bar.

"What do we have here? A Dove bar," Psaki said.

"Dove bar? Oh, Dove, I love Dove," Kerry exclaimed. "Dove bar – I'll have a Dove bar. What do you want?"

"I'll have a Dove bar, too," Psaki replied.

The two then ate their ice cream as they walked along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

"So I know you like ‘Forrest Gump’ a little bit," Psaki said. "Does this remind you – you've lived a life a little bit like Forrest Gump."

"I’ve had some Forrest Gump moments," Kerry said. "Every time I’m around here I always think of him screaming to Jenny in the pool over here."

At the end of the brief segment, Kerry and Psaki did a "cheers with Dove bars."

The Republican National Committee mocked the "hard-hitting interview" on Twitter.

Steve Guest, Sen. Cruz's, R-Texas, special adviser for communications, recirculated a 2014 photo showing Psaki wearing a Russian hat bearing the communist hammer-and-sickle logo while posing with then-Secretary of State Kerry.

Camryn Kinsey, who previously worked in the Trump administration and serves as the spokesperson for Maritime Classic Foundation, took a shot at Psaki, saying she couldn't answer tough questions as White House press secretary and can't ask tough questions at MSNBC.