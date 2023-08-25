Hours after her viral post against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that she can’t "remember a single thing" about him during the GOP debate.

Psaki took part in the post-Republican primary debate analysis Wednesday night to discuss the presidential candidates’ performances. During the conversation, she remarked how the other candidates "basically ignored" DeSantis, leading her to criticize him as unmemorable.

"I think, any time you go into these debates, and I have worked for candidates who have been lowered down in the tiers in these debates. Nicolle has as well. You want to have a memorable moment. You want to have a moment that goes out on social media. You want a moment that your donors remember, that you can fund-raise off of. I don’t remember a single thing that Ron DeSantis said," Psaki said.

She added, "I’m obviously not a target donor. But he was not memorable. So, not only did people ignore him. But he did not have a moment that rose in the debate. And both of those are problems for him."

Although Psaki claimed she couldn’t remember "a single thing" DeSantis said, she previously wrote against the governor after he said Democrats want to allow abortion until birth.

"I believe in a culture of life. I was proud to sign the Heartbeat Bill. I remember one of the most impactful moments of my life was when I heard the heartbeat of my oldest daughter in my wife’s womb and then saw the sonograms of all three of my kids," DeSantis recalled. "What the Democrats are trying to do on this issue is wrong, to allow abortion all the way up to the moment of birth."

"No one supports abortion up until birth," Psaki commented on her X account.

Fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow also insisted that DeSantis was "the worst" of all the candidates.

"I feel a little guilty about saying this. It feels slightly ad hominem, but I felt like just as a performer on the debate stage he was probably the worst of all eight candidates, including the couple of them whose names are hard to remember even as I say it," Maddow said.

"But I don’t think he did himself any favors tonight because he wasn’t memorable," Psaki replied.

She added, "I do think Mike Pence had a good night, his position on abortion is out of whack with the whole country, but for the electorate and evangelical voters, that’s what they want to. Here he also showed he had some life in him too. That’s good for him You often talk about Nikki Haley. She showed herself to be probably the best general election candidate. Probably can’t get through the primary at this point — but that was strong too. And it was a good night for Vivek because everybody focused on him. So, those were my three."

