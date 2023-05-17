A citizens arrest was made at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was caught lurking outside the Duke and Duchess' Montecito mansion early Monday morning by the royals' private security, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's office. At 2:11 a.m. security called police after carrying out a citizens arrest of Valdovinos, originally from Lake Elsinore, at the service entrance.

The suspect was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of stalking without incident and booked at the county jail. He was later released on $2,500 bail.

After further examination by detectives, the incident was classified as "a violation of 647(h) PC – Prowling (misdemeanor) and not a stalking violation." The investigation remains ongoing.

A representative for the couple did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. It is unclear if Markle, Prince Harry, or their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, were there when the incident occurred.

This prowler occurrence happened prior to the report that Prince Harry and Markle were involved in a car chase with New York photographers.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the statement continued. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."

The alleged chase took place after the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards, where Markle was the recipient of the 2023 Women of Vision Award.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that although he had not been given a full briefing yet, the act was "reckless and irresponsible" for anyone to be chasing people in vehicles in the densely populated city, adding that "two of our officers could have been injured."

"I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase… but we will find out the exact duration of it, but if it's 10 minutes, a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous in New York City," he noted.

A statement from DCPI, obtained by Fox News Digital, read, "On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging."

The statement also noted that Harry and Markle arrived at their destination and that "there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

An NYPD source said, "Investigators are looking through traffic cameras and other security cameras to piece together what transpired."

Prince Harry and the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, had joined the former actress in the city for the celebration on Tuesday.

It was the first appearance of the duke and duchess since the coronation of King Charles.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Mitch Picasso contributed to this report.