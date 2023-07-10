Protesters marched on a San Francisco police station to demand the department investigate the police response to the annual "hill bomb" skateboard event.

San Francisco police reportedly arrested more than 30 people and issued over 80 citations after the annual "hill bomb" skateboard event descended into chaos over the weekend, with one group arguing police were responsible for violent clashes before the event could even take place, according to a report from KTVU.

The "hill bomb" skateboard event at Dolores Park is an annual non-sanctioned event that features riders going down a dangerously steep slope of Dolores Street at high speeds, and typically drawing large crowds, according to the report. But before this year's events started, police put up barricades and lined the streets in riot gear before giving dispersal orders to the crowd.

SAN FRANCISCO NEWSPAPER ENDORSES REPARATIONS FOR BLACK CALIFORNIANS: 'LONG OVERDUE'

The event quickly turned chaotic, with videos posted to social media showing skaters clashing with police while others threw bottles and lit fireworks at officers.

Another group of people reportedly vandalized nearby properties, including some who spray-painted the Muni light rail trains.

According to the report, 32 adults were arrested for "inciting a riot" while 81 juveniles were issued citations, something protesters called "immoral."

SAN FRANCISCO TEACHER UNION LEADER THREATENS STRIKE IF PAY RAISES AREN'T MET AMID BUDGET WOES

"It is immoral," Kevin Ortiz, who was protesting with the SF Latinx Democratic Club, said, according to KTVU. "It is wrong. And there needs to be accountability for what happened there."

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department pointed to a department press release that noted similar events in the past had seen those in attendance take over city streets and cause property damage.

"The event has previously resulted in injuries and on one occasion a death due to the inherently dangerous actions made at high speeds," the release said.

According to police, officers only attempted to disperse the crowd after the event had already become violent, with reports of vandalism and gunshots in the area that had local residents fearing for their safety.

"This dangerous and unlawful behavior put members of the public and our officers at risk of serious injury or worse," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said. "This behavior will not be tolerated in our city and I thank our officers for taking action to hold those accountable who brazenly engaged in reckless and dangerous behavior and violated the law. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries."