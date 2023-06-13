A protester wearing a prison costume tried blocking former President Donald Trump's motorcade following his arraignment in a Miami federal court where he pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with the alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Video of the incident shows the man holding a sign jumping in front of an SUV before being grabbed by what appeared to be Secret Service agents running alongside the vehicle.

Video captured by Fox News' Griff Jenkins from earlier in the day shows the same anti-Trump protester holding up a bright orange sign that read "Lock Him Up."

It's unclear if the man will face any charges for rushing Trump's motorcade.

Trump appeared in court with his arms folded most of the time and occasionally spoke with his lawyers.

He was indicted Friday on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

The indictment accuses Trump of failing to comply with demands to return classified documents — including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power — he had gathered in Mar-a-Lago.

Other documents include defense and weapon capabilities of the U.S. and details of the U.S. nuclear program.

"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods," the indictment says.

It also accuses him of storing the documents in a bathroom and other places at the residence, and of even bragging and showing off the documents to visitors. In one instance, he is said to have told individuals of a document, "as president, I could have declassified it," and, "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."

He is also said to have directed an aide to move boxes of documents demanded by a grand jury subpoena while claiming to have fully cooperated. The FBI opened a criminal investigation into the matter in March 2022.

After appearing in court, Trump stopped at a Miami cafe where he was greeted by religious leaders and supporters.

'Food for everyone," he said.

The crowd then sang "Happy Birthday" to him. The former president's birthday is June 14.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.