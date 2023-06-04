A New York Post writer is sounding the alarm about Vice President Kamala Harris’ chances of becoming president.

Opinion writer Michael Goodwin warned that Harris is a ‘Biden fall away’ from entering the White House.

Critics say the prospect of a Harris presidency is worrisome due to her constant word salads and low approval ratings.

A mid-May Monmouth poll saw Harris’ approval rating at 37%. An April Fox News poll found 43% of voters approve of her job performance.

Fox News’ Tom Shillue argued on "The Big Weekend Show" Democrats are "stuck" with the vice president.

"Nobody could have seen this coming because we knew that voters didn't really like Kamala Harris too much. She never really had much support. You know, and she attacked Joe Biden and then he made her his vice president. And then she came into office. We thought, well, she'll grow into the role. She's gotten worse. She has gotten worse," he said.

"Originally, she talked to children like she was talking to children. Then she started talking to adults the way that she talks to children. So I don't know what she's doing, but I don't know that her presidency would be much different from Joe Biden's," he continued.

Co-host Anita Vogel highlighted Harris’ impressive resume but questioned what happens once the vice president gets in front of the camera.

"She is an accomplished person. Right? She has a law degree from UC Hastings. I mean, the woman has an amazing resume. She was a district attorney in Alameda, California. She was elected as district attorney to the city and county of San Francisco. She was the first African-American woman to serve as the California attorney general. She went on to be elected to the Senate representing the state of California. And now she is vice president. She is a seemingly very accomplished and smart woman," Vogel said. "But when she gets in front of the cameras and in front of people, I don't know what happens."

Fellow co-host Mollie Hemingway said Harris’ "failure" is interesting because she has such a long list of accomplishments and achievements.

"It's very much a skin-deep situation. But Democrats are in a conundrum because they really can't get rid of her. That would be something that would anger a portion of their electorate that they need. But she's not helping out the ticket in any way," Hemingway said. "The one thing she does help is Joe Biden. Nobody wants Joe Biden to leave office so long as she is the next option."