An 18-year-old clip from Comedy Central’s "South Park" attracted commentators on Twitter for how it both mocked and predicted certain aspects of transgender ideology.

Dark comedy "South Park" has mocked political figures on both sides of politics, but recently it has been credited with foretelling aspects of America’s future. An episode mocking transgender ideology, "Mr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina," first aired on March 9, 2005, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

IMDB summarized the episode, "Mr. Garrison gets an operation and becomes a woman; Kyle gets surgery to become tall and black so he can play basketball; Gerald decides he wants to be a dolphin."

The viral clip centers on a teacher, formerly Mr. Garrison, assuming he did not get a period because he was pregnant, going to Planned Parenthood for an abortion appointment.

"Yeah I’ve got one growing inside me, now are you going to scramble its brains or just vacuum it out? If you want you can just scramble it, and I’ll q---- it out myself," Mr. Garrison says with comically dry delivery as a nurse looks on in shock.

The doctor explains to Mr. Garrison, then-identifying as Mrs. Garrison, "you’re physically unable to have an abortion because you can’t get pregnant," later adding, "You can’t have periods either, you had a sex change Mr. Garrison, but you don’t have ovaries or a womb, you don’t produce eggs."

Mr. Garrison later responds "But I paid $5,000 to be a woman, this would mean I’m not really a woman, I’m just a guy with a mutilated penis."

Chicks on the Right writer Natalie Argyle tweeted the clip and wrote, "In one minute and 25 seconds, @SouthPark said all the things we aren’t allowed to say about trans "women" and abortions. #trans #abortion #women #biologicalwomen #SouthPark."

"Here’s South Park mocking the insane idea that men can actually become women. This clip is from 2005," Seth Dillon of The Babylon Bee wrote.

"It's a brutally honest take on the callous savagery of abortion, too. We need more mockery like this," he later added.

"South Park episode from 2005 was on point about the trans movement and abortions," the Hodgetwins wrote.

RedState managing editor Brandon Morse wrote, "This clip is going around and it proves that what South Park exaggerates today becomes reality tomorrow."

Director, Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family Jay W. Richards suggested that "South Park" has used humor to get past politically correct censors.

"South Park shrouds its cultural critique in vulgarity and scandal, which helps camouflage, at least for a while, what would otherwise be cancelable offenses," he wrote.