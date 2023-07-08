Progressive Twitter users blasted "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., this week, after she endorsed President Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

Leftists on the platform accused the lawmaker of selling out her progressive and anti-war values with her decision to support the second presidential term of the Democratic Party leader who recently just approved of providing controversial cluster bombs for Ukraine’s war effort.

Critics accused the Congresswoman of "maliciously" selling out working class voters with the endorsement.

IMPEACHMENT ONCE AGAIN LOOMS LARGE IN CONGRESS

Ocasio-Cortez officially endorsed Biden during the Thursday episode of "Pod Save America."

When asked by the host if she would endorse Biden in a Democrat primary field consisting of the current president, author Marianne Williamson, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the lawmaker claimed she would.

"I believe, given that field, yes," she said. She added praise for the 80-year-old Biden’s presidential performance so far, saying, I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have. I do think that there are ebbs and flows, as there are in any presidency."

"There are areas that I think were quite strong," she continued, noting "he came right out of the gate with the American Rescue Plan."

Ocasio-Cortez also cheered the "Inflation Reduction Act" Biden signed, claiming it was "a massive step in terms of our climate agenda." However, she did critique his leadership on immigration, adding, "But, you know, there are also areas that I think could have gone better. The president and I think the Democratic Party in general continues to struggle with immigration."

Far-left Twitter users ripped the endorsement shortly after it was shared online.

Briahna Joy Gray, a podcast host and the former national press secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, blasted the lawmaker along with her former boss. She tweeted, "Endorsing Joe Biden now is a betrayal of progressive interests. It was true of Bernie Sanders’ endorsement & its true of AOC. *Most* Democrats don’t want Biden to run. Bernie and AOC are tragically out of step w/ the movement & the moment."

MUST-DO: WHAT CONGRESS HAS LEFT ON ITS PLATE AT YEAR'S HALFWAY MARK

She followed up the comment, asking, "Why endorse now? At the very least, they should be asking for commitments in exchange for their endorsement. Even better, they should be using the Marianne/RFK campaigns to highlight the failures of Biden & the Dems on Ukraine, healthcare, & more."

Finally, Gray torched Ocasio-Cortez for supporting Biden while he is continuing to bolster Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. She added, "Biden is advocating for sending cluster bombs to Ukraine and you’re endorsing him? AOC once said in a normal country, she and Biden wouldn’t be in the same party. Maybe that was once true. Not anymore."

Progressive account "Neoliberal Tears" argued that the left should be harder on the lawmaker for endorsements like these. It claimed, "The Left isn't nearly as nasty to AOC as it needs to be. Endorsing a war criminal the day he sent more cluster bombs to a war zone needs to make it really clear she's a psychopath, as well as anyone who defends her."

Progressive activist Laura Fielding watched the video and lamented, "This is why the Democrat corporation is irredeemably f---- and we should #DemExit! I already did that."

Podcast host and liberal comedian Graham Elwood wrote a sarcastic reply to Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement of Biden, tweeting, "Yes, Biden has done a good job! (If you like drilling permits on federal land and cluster bombs...)."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for comment. This article will be updated with any response.

Leftist user Rebecca Bitton remarked,"She’s such a massive disappointment. Where’s the ruckus?"

And prominent socialist account "Revolutionary Blackout Network" flamed the congresswoman, tweeting, "There is not enough anger at Bernie Sanders and AOC for taking working class money, lying to desperate people, and selling them out in malicious fashion."