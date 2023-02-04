A professor in Salem, Oregon, – who is a self-described expert in "racism… and social change" – derided White people for showing up as "damaging" to people of color.

Professor Emily Drew of Willamette University works for a consulting company called Crossroads which charges tens of thousands of dollars for critical race theory-related development sessions. Drew has consulted with school districts as a strategic planner, helping them to "develop and implement long term commitments to anti-racist, multicultural diversity."

The College Fix reported that Drew will be using her academic expertise on "racism" in a training of how White people can become "less damaging" to people of color. Previous events she hosted were titled, "Working on our Whiteness" and "Challenging Our Inner Becky: Interventions of White Women-ness in Our Community."

The description of an upcoming February event said, "How can we who are White show up as more effective and less damaging participants in struggles to interrupt racism in our community? How can white people engage in efforts to dismantle racism in ways that do not reproduce or place unfair burdens upon people of color to be our teachers?"

It continued, "This conversation is for white people to reflect together on what it means to 'do our work' as white people, which includes taking responsibility for one another, educating ourselves, and coming to view other white people as our partners—not competition—in developing antiracist identity."

At Willamette University, Drew teaches courses about racism and social change. Her research is also focused on racism.

One of her papers described "positioning people of color as knowledge producers about the institutional and interpersonal effects of racism," "confronting the tactics of white denial," and "promoting consciousness about systemic racism."

Drew did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In other instances of divisive language relating to critical race theory, Fox News Digital previously reported that a superintendent in Arizona previously honored by the Obama White House blasted the White race as "problematic" and said they should feel "really, really uncomfortable."

The superintendent of Scottsdale Unified School District – Scott Menzel – discussed "equity, inclusion and social justice" in an interview while he worked in the same position in a Michigan district. During the interview he said that the White race was "problematic."

"There’s a misperception that educational equity is really only for ethnically and racially diverse districts. But White people have racial identity as well, and in fact problematic racial identity that we typically avoid," he said.

A district administrator in California involved in overseeing curriculum, Samia Shoman, called for "privileged White voices" to be removed from influencing against a far-left ethnic studies curriculum.

Shoman oversees curriculum in the San Mateo Union High School district as manager of English learners and academic support programs. The email was dated March 2021 and was obtained via public record request by Zachor Legal.

"We urge the [state board of education] not to give in to the pressures and influences of political lobbyists, racist & privileged white voices, and individuals," she said.

Infamously, the chief of diversity, equity and inclusion who oversees 60,000 schools for military children blasted White people with derogatory terms.

According to the Pentagon, Kelisa Wing remains under probe for the divisive tweets she wrote about White people.

The Pentagon originally told Fox News Digital that the matter would be referred to Under Secretary of Personnel and Readiness Gil Cisneros for a final decision 30 days after the initial review, but after nearly four months, the case remains unresolved.

In another story, a Jackson County School board member, Kesha Hamilton, faced backlash for tweets blasting White people during a public comment on Tuesday, including one resident who called her "angry and bitter."