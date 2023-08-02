Commentator Scott Galloway insisted it was obvious he would be bored by the new Barbie movie, asking, "How could I like it?"

On a Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast, Galloway defended his lack of interest in the "Barbie" film to his co-host Kara Swisher. The Barbie film, despite mixed political messages and advanced psychological themes in what is ostensibly a children’s brand, has done a stellar job at the box office so far. The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has reportedly earned well over $775 million globally, making it one of the most successful films of the year so far.

After Swisher eagerly asked for Galloway’s take on the film, he initially shared lavish praise for the film about a children’s toy.

"I just think it was such genius, like threading the duality of life and measured humor that was insightful yet didn’t take itself too seriously around identity politics. I really think it’s one of the movies of the ages in a deeply relevant statement about our society," Galloway said to his co-host.

Swisher, sensing sarcasm, asked, "You’re f------ with me, right?"

"I walked out," Galloway replied. "I mean I bought a ticket, I went in, I sat there for 45 minutes and as usual, I had to go to the bathroom, and in one of those theaters where it’s a pain to go to the bathroom," later adding, "I was too embarrassed to go back and I was a little bit high on edibles and I’m like ‘I’d rather go to Carl’s Pharmacy.’"

Swisher balked, asking how Galloway did not like the Barbie film.

"Kara, I’m a 48-year-old guy with erectile dysfunction, who drinks bourbon and watches ‘Goodfellas’ and war movies at night. How could I like Barbie? Seriously?" Galloway replied.

After Swisher insisted he say at least one nice thing about the movie, Galloway replied, "I think she’s spectatular. The set design was beautiful. I get why people like it." He added that a topic as controversial in modern times as the Barbie brand could have been so easily mishandled, and praised the film for having managed to "thread the needle perfectly."

Galloway then described how he managed to have a "fantastic evening" by going to Carl’s Pharmacy and buying old toys such as a mini Etch A sketch and a Stretch Armstrong while on edibles, staring for them for an hour at home, and then watching TikTok.

On his Threads profile, Galloway had posted about his evening "—Edible —Barbie Movie —Walk out of Barbie Movie —Walk into Carl’s Pharmacy —Dope AF purchases Friday. Night."

Swisher noted that Galloway had walked out before the "male identity section" of the film, insisting they need to watch the rest of it together in the future.

Galloway replied by joking, "This qualifies as workplace harassment. The matriarchy is again, forcing me to do things I don’t want to do," Galloway joked.

Swisher replied that women as a group are "making money and making s--- happen" whereas Galloway is "eating edibles and playing with Stretch Armstrong."

