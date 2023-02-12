The revolution is here. Sort of.

The production 2024 Ram 1500 REV electric pickup has been revealed as the automaker begins taking reservations for the upcoming truck.

The model was previewed by the dramatically styled Ram Revolution concept that debuted at CES, but it shares much of its body with the current internal combustion engine Ram 1500 pickups.

It appears to be similar to what Ford did with the F-150 Lightning, basing it off the existing F-150, rather than an all-new truck like General Motors has developed for Chevrolet and GMC.

The 1500 REV is set to be featured in a commercial running during the Super Bowl. Carryover elements from the concept include its illuminated grille and headlamp design, while a charge port door can be seen on the driver's side front fender.

Ram didn't offer any details on power, range, towing capacity or features, but it has previously said it will have best-in-class specifications across the board.

"The Ram brand has redefined the pickup truck segment before and will once again with its all-new Ram 1500 REV," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers, and the Ram 1500 REV will be the first in a lineup of electrified solutions that will add to our current award-winning truck lineup.

"We are on an exciting electrification journey that will see Ram push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time."

Ram did not release any interior images, but from the size of the cab, it's not likely that this version of the 1500 REV will have the three rows of seats that the Revolution was equipped with or the 18-foot cargo tunnel that ran from the tailgate through the cabin and into the front truck.

Ram last week confirmed that production and deliveries of the 1500 REV will begin next year. Reservations can be secured for $100 at RamREV.com.