Arn Anderson, the pro wrestling legend who currently works for All Elite Wrestling, revealed Saturday his son Barrett had died. He was 37.

Anderson shared the update on Twitter. It is unclear how Barrett died.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent," he wrote on his podcast’s Twitter account. "Our older son Barrett passed away.

"I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37."

WWE GREAT KANE REVEALS WHO HE THINKS WERE THE BEST WRESTLERS IN THEIR ERAS, COMPARES CURRENT STAR TO LEGEND

Those in the industry sent their condolences to Anderson and his family on social media.

Anderson currently works in AEW as a road agent and has appeared on-screen. His other son, Brock, last appeared with his father on "AEW Dark" as part of a tag team with Brian Pillman Jr.

Anderson, whose real name is Martin Lunde, started his career in Georgia Championship Wrestling and was a key member of one of the original heel factions – The Four Horseman. He was partnered with Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard when it was created in 1985.

He was a four-time National Wrestling Alliance/World Championship Wrestling TV Champion and a four-time NWA Southeastern Tag-Team Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 along with the rest of The Four Horsemen stable.