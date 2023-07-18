Edward Annis, the professional wrestler known as Teddy Hart, was arrested in Florida Friday on two felony drug possession charges, according to online court records.

Annis was arrested in Titusville, and police said he was in possession of MDMA ecstasy and a controlled substance without a prescription, according to online records.

He was also issued a civil traffic citation for allegedly failing to maintain a stop at a red signal.

No attorney was listed for Hart. He was released from custody Saturday.

Annis, 43, is the nephew of WWE legend Bret Hart and the late Owen Hart. He’s also the grandson of the legendary wrestler and trainer Stu Hart.

Annis was the youngest wrestler to sign a WWE developmental contract when he joined Dory Funk Jr.’s training facility in 1998. He was released shortly after. He re-signed with WWE in 2005 and appeared in dark matches and in the Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling territories. He was released once more in 2006.

Aside from his WWE appearances, Annis has performed for several other major companies, including Ring of Honor, NWA Total Nonstop Action, Major League Wrestling and Triple A.

He’s been on the independent circuit ever since.

Annis had been arrested on controlled substance charges in the past.