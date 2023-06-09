FIRST ON FOX — The top super PAC supporting former President Trump’s 2024 White House campaign aims to put the spotlight back on the ongoing investigation of President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The move by the pro-Trump MAGA Inc. super PAC comes in the wake of the federal indictment of Trump, which reportedly revolves around his alleged improper retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House in 2021.

"They’ve been after Trump from the beginning," says the narrator in the new spot, which was shared first with Fox News on Friday.

The spot then shows a montage of news clips regarding the investigation by a special counsel appointed by the Justice Department after classified documents from President Obama’s administration were found in Biden’s former office in Washington, D.C., and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

"But they didn’t indict Biden. Instead, Biden’s DOJ went after Trump. Anything to block him from becoming president again," the narrator charges before urging viewers to "stand with President Trump against Biden’s corruption."

MAGA Inc. told Fox News that the commercial will start running on national cable news networks in the coming days and is part of the super PAC’s existing 7-figure per week ad buy.

TRUMP INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES RELATED TO DOCUMENT HANDLING AND OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Trump was indicted on federal charges Thursday evening stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's months-long investigation, according to attorneys representing the former president. Trump is listed in the indictment, which has not been unsealed, as a criminal defendant charged with at least seven counts involving obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and illegal retention of classified government material. He has been ordered to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

The development marks the first time that a former president has faced federal charges.

"I did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump told Fox News Digital on Thursday evening.

When asked whether he thought Biden could be charged as well, Trump said, "probably not—nothing will happen."

Trump posted to on his Truth Social platform that he is "an innocent man, I'm an innocent person," and said the Biden administration is "TOTALLY CORRUPT."

Biden asserted he had no involvement with the Justice Department's probe into the Trump documents as he took questions at the White House Thursday, before Trump's indictment.

"I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge," Biden said. "I'm honest."

Trump has repeatedly tried to equate the investigation into his handling of classified documents with the one into Biden. However, aides to the president argue that Biden’s case differs, because he quickly returned classified documents to the government when they were discovered in his office, and he allowed federal authorities to search his properties for additional materials.

In Trump’s case, the FBI needed to seek a warrant to retrieve documents in an unprecedented search of Mar-a-Lago after the former president refused their initial efforts to regain the records.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.