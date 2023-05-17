A Florida pro-trans group advertises "Build-A-Queer" kits filled with devices aimed at helping individuals — particularly minors — transition to another gender.

The Queer Trans (QT) Project based in Jacksonville, Florida, creates free packages of chest binders, condoms, weapons and other items on TikTok and social media, and offers advice to recipients for concealing the kits from parents and guardians.

The group has sent out nearly 1,000 kits to states across the country in the past two years, and the small operation has a growing social media following of tens of thousands of people. It is unclear how many minors have received packages from the group, but the project advertises its "discretion."

In a video, founder of the QT Project advised half a dozen strategies for kids to receive the kits without their parents knowing -- including setting up a post office box, putting a friend's name as the addressee, or sending the package to friends. Another strategy to conceal the packages is to send to a school care of a sympathetic teacher, a QT Project video suggests.

TikTik videos show Build-a-Queer kits including condoms, chest binders, a penis-shaped "packer" for imitating a male bulge in undergarments, and other items. For men transitioning to women, items available for order include condoms, bras, makeup and clothing.

One kit that QT Project no longer offers is a "trans self defense" package that promised items like pepper spray, a knife, Taser and coloring book, all free of charge. The group said it discontinued the self-defense kits to focus on other programs like Build-a-Queer-Kits and a "Gender-Affirming Care Flights programs," but Florida law also prohibits providing weapons like certain knives and Tasers to minors.

The QT Project did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The kits for both boys and girls seeking to transition are customizable, but the website stresses that the products are free of charge and available for all ages.

The QT Project kits appear to be in demand. After a recent restock of inventory, the site ran out of items for around 500 orders in less than an hour, according to organizers' TikTok videos.

The group also said "Those who identify as Black, indigenous, and/or people of color will receive 30 minutes of VIP Early Access before the restock is open to the general public."

The QT Project was founded by Cielo Sunsarae, who is transgender, and was inspired to assist others in gender change practices after experiencing gender dysphoria and experimenting with chest binders.

"It formed out of my closet, while I was in my closet," Sunsarae said in a recent interview.

Sunsarae said that those looking to transition would find devices and products to aid their gender exploration whether the government approved or not.

In March, Sunsarae testified against Florida's bill — signed into law Wednesday — preventing minors from receiving gender change treatments like puberty blockers and surgical sex reassignment.

"You fear our fabulous and gay selves, our resilient trans lives," Sunsarae testified against the March version of the bill.

"But more importantly, you fear standing on the human rights side of history because your puppet strings will be cut. And that fear empowers me and everyone here today," Sunsarae testified at the committee. Sunsarae was cut off after displaying a shirt that said "blood on your hands."

Some women who have undergone sex change treatments and later regretted them have blamed social media for encouraging gender transitions. Chloe Cole accused older transgender individuals of "grooming" her to undergo testosterone treatments and even a mastectomy.

"Social media introduced this idea that I could be a boy," Cole told the Daily Signal in an interview