Mother's Day is about celebrating the gift that moms give to us, and the joy of motherhood itself.

Among some of the moms who brighten up the world are those who chose life for their children even in the face of adversity - and despite doctors' warnings that following through on their pregnancies could have rash consequences.

Catherine Glenn Foster of Americans United for Life said, for her, the decision to choose life was easy. She, along with two other women who chose life despite doctors' warnings, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" anchor Pete Hegseth their stories on Mother's Day Sunday.

"The doctors came in with that serious expression on their face and said my now eight-year-old had an elevated risk of a trisomy disorder, the most famous of which is Down Syndrome, of course," she said.

"They sat me down, and they said ‘Maybe you should consider abortion.’ I said ‘Absolutely not. I'm here to be a witness to you that every single human life is precious, and that's something that I've consistently maintained throughout my career, and I'm going to choose life come what may.'"

Courtney Baker, a Florida mom whose doctor also urged her to have an abortion, said she wrote a letter to him after she gave birth to her daughter.

"They [doctors] need to understand that the moms are the experts. They know that their child is a masterpiece, and they have a plan, and they have a purpose in this world, and my daughter is proving that."

"Her legacy is life, and we need to speak up," she told Hegseth.

Suzanne Guy, a pro-life activist and third mom who chose life despite doctors' admonitions, said no one ever regrets making the decision to have their child.

"Every single one of these precious children in the womb are valuable, unique, made in the image of the almighty God, and they must be protected and must be fought for," she said.

"These doctors need to use their power to protect and fight for all lives."

Each mom said it is important to show support for women who are torn between the decision to abort or keep their baby, particularly by arming them with knowledge that choosing life is something they won't regret.

"It's important to be the bridge to those moms, to make sure that moms know that we are here for them because that relationship, that support can mean the difference between despair and hope, death and life, regret and family," Foster said.