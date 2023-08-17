Pro-life diaper company EveryLife donated more than 40,000 diapers and 60,000 wipes to Maui in the wake of the devastating wildfires that have left more than 100 people dead and thousands homeless.

The first shipment of diapers arrived this week, on Tuesday, August 15, the organization told Fox News Digital.

"We at EveryLife were devastated to hear the news about the disastrous wildfires that destroyed the beautiful, historic city of Lahaina," said EveryLife founder Michael Seifert in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Seifert is also the CEO of Public Square, an app that boasts the "largest network of patriotic businesses in the nation."

"With both the death toll and the number of displaced community members continuing to rise, our hearts are breaking for the beautiful people of Maui and all of their loved ones," said Seifert.

"We wanted to jump into action immediately when we heard this tragic news in order to play at least a small part in helping those in need."

Working with Kings Cathedral, a Maui-based church with locations around the world, and professional surfer Bethany Hamilton, EveryLife plans on distributing thousands of diapers to those who have had to leave their homes due to the fires.

EveryLife — which is based in Encinitas, California — has a "Buy for a Cause" program on its website.

People who do not need to buy diapers for their own children can purchase a "diaper bundle" that will be donated to charity.

The bundle consists of six packs of diapers and four packs of wipes, the website indicates.

"During the month of August, each ‘Buy for a Cause’ diaper bundle will be donated directly to families in urgent need of these essential items following the devastating impact of the Hawaiian wildfires," said Seifert.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hawaii-based surfer Hamilton called the situation in Maui "absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable."

"I can’t even imagine losing everything overnight and how hard the journey forward will be," she said — adding that she was "honored" to be working with EveryLife.

"Not only are they praying, but they are sending their diapers and wipes to King’s Cathedral in Maui to help families who have lost everything due the devastating catastrophe. King’s Cathedral has transformed into a sanctuary and shelter for numerous families, stretching their assistance throughout the entire island," she said.

One of King's Cathedral's locations, King's Chapel in Lahaina, was burned in the blaze, said a video posted on King Cathedral's website.

King Cathedral's main location, located in Kahului, is providing assistance and shelter to those impacted by the fire.

"We became a refuge for over 200 people that came to the church, and had no place to go," said Dr. Jonathan Marocco, senior global pastor, in the video.

"We fed and helped and found places for them to sleep," he said, "and we're thankful we're here."

Marocco encouraged people to pray for the people of Maui, and in particular he highlighted Psalm 46:1: "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in time of need."

"This is a time of need," said Marocco.

He encouraged people to help others in any way that they can.

"We invite you to come, let us help you in any way we can," said Marocco.

"We're gonna try to be God's hand extended to you."

A printed message on King Cathedral's website again encouraged people to come to the church if they needed assistance.

"In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have affected our beautiful island, King’s Cathedral is stepping up to offer a helping hand," says a message posted on its website.

"If you and your family have been affected by the wildfires, know that you’re not alone. King’s is extending a heartfelt invitation to all wildfire-affected families, providing assistance with essentials like clothing, food, and shelter. Our community is coming together to support one another during this challenging time," the message also said.

The EveryLife organization says on its site, "We unapologetically choose to celebrate life. Because every child is a gift from above that deserves to be loved, protected, and celebrated — every single day."

It also says, as part of its mission statement, "EveryLife’s creation is a miracle in and of itself. We are a small group of parents who are passionate about our faith, our families, and were deeply impacted by the stories of expecting parents who boldly chose to protect the lives of their babies … We wanted to inspire a new generation of parents to choose and celebrate life, too."