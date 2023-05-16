Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reached a settlement regarding Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla's representatives told Fox News Digital.

"Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together."

Riley was named as the beneficiary of the estate following Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY SAYS LEGAL FEUD WITH GRANDDAUGHTER RILEY KEOUGH ‘BS’ AMID RUMORED GRACELAND ESTATE DISPUTE

Priscilla added, "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Priscilla had challenged an amendment allegedly made by Lisa Marie in 2016 that replaced her business manager and mother as beneficiaries with her oldest children, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 – making Riley the sole beneficiary.

Details about the document were not disclosed in court Tuesday and neither were the terms of the settlement, the Los Angeles Times reported. Lawyers have requested the settlement be sealed.

"Everyone is happy," Priscilla's attorney Ronson J. Shamoun said, according to the outlet. The family is "unified and happy for the future."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.