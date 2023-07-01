Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family plan to stay in Florida until next year after postponing their move back to her home country.

The 41-year-old daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, her husband Christopher O’Neill, 49, and their three children were set to permanently relocate to the Swedish capital city of Stockholm in August. However, the Royal Court of Sweden’s information manager Margareta Thorgren announced that the move had been delayed.

"The plan is for the family to move to Sweden. It will be postponed until 2024, according to the information I have," Thorgren told Swedish outlet Expressen, per People magazine.

Thorgren clarified that the postponement was not due to an immigration issue or house sale.

"It is simply that the time for the family, with all that a move entails, has been a little too short," the representative said.

Madeleine and O'Neil share daughters Princess Leonore, 9 and Princess Adrienne, 5, and son Prince Nicolas, 8. After residing in London for several years, the family moved to the Sunshine State in the fall of 2018.

Thorgren also told Expressen that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will begin elementary school and pre-school in the United States this fall. She confirmed that the family will be spending the summer in Sweden.

Madeleine and her family returned to Sweden last month to celebrate the National Day holiday on June 9. The royal shared an image of her family on Instagram to mark the occasion. In the photo, Madeleine and her daughters were seen wearing Swedish traditional blue and yellow dresses that were decorated with sunflowers over white collared blouses.

O'Neil wore a gray suit while Nicolas had on a slate blue suit jacket over a white dress shirt with dark blue pants.

"Glad Nationaldag! Vi [heart emoji] se," she wrote in the caption, which translates in English to "Happy National Day! We love Sweden."

In March, the Swedish palace released a statement announcing Madeleine and her family's intentions to move back to Sweden.

"HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023," the statement read.

It continued, "Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely. Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will begin elementary school in Stockholm in the autumn. Princess Adrienne will start preschool."

"The family will take up permanent residence in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm."

Madeleine, who’s seventh in line to the Swedish throne, is no stranger to living in America. While still single, in 2010, Madeleine moved to New York City and began working as a project manager for Queen Silvia’s World Childhood Foundation.

After Madeleine and O'Neill tied the knot in 2013, the princess and the British-American businessman remained in the Big Apple for several years and their firstborn was born at a private hospital stateside in 2014. The family also had a summer home in Florida before moving full-time to the state.

In 2019, the Swedish palace announced that the children of Madeleine and O'Neill as well as those of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, lost their official titles of His and Her Royal Highness and would not be working members of the royal family.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House," a palace statement read. "The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State."

"His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House," the statement added.

While the children lost their titles of Royal Highness, they retained their titles of Prince and Princess. However, these titles are now personal and, therefore, any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Madeleine’s brother Carl, 44, shares three children with former model and reality TV star Sofia, 38: Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.

The princess addressed the announcement in an Instagram post, writing "Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house."

She continued, "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it’s good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

