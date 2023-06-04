Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little girl has officially turned two years old.

Lilibet Diana, named for her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandmother, Princess Diana, was born June 4, 2021, in California.

Festivities are likely to take place in California for the Duke and Duchesses daughter, although the family has not revealed their plans.

Last year, Lilibet's first birthday was celebrated amongst the greater royal family at Frogmore Cottage.

In Britain for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, the young princess received well-wishes from all the big hitters: the Queen, the then-Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

One year later, circumstances are vastly different and indicative of a greater rift within the family, with no public remarks made on Lilibet's 2nd birthday.

Although palpable, the silence is expected. Last month during King Charles' coronation, the royal family made no mention of Prince Archie's 4th birthday. Markle chose to stay home in California with both children while Harry attended the momentous occasion for his father.

MEGHAN MARKLE PLANNING 'LOW-KEY' BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR ARCHIE IN SOCAL WHILE HARRY ATTENDS CORONATION: REPORT

The past year of Lilibet's life has seen some big changes for her parents, and a few for herself as well.

For Lilibet, she received her official royal title after the passing of her great-grandmother and namesake, Queen Elizabeth II. Prior to the Queen's death, Lilibet and her brother, Archie, were only known as "Miss" and "Master," respectively, on the Buckingham Palace website, but took on the titles of "Princess" and "Prince" when King Charles became king.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to Fox News Digital back in March.

The young princess was also christened in March this year in California, near where the family resides.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Fox News Digital in a statement.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S DAUGHTER PRINCESS LILIBET DIANA CHRISTENED IN CALIFORNIA, ROYAL FAMILY A NO-SHOW

Unlike Archie's christening four years ago, the royal family was a no show for the event. A source revealed to People magazine that an invitation to the christening was extended to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, although none of the senior royals attended. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

It seems as Lilibet's life, and Archie's as well, has become more private as her parents have shared more details about themselves.

In December 2022, the couple released a six-part Netflix docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," which did share family photos and video of Lilibet, including a clip taken hours after her birth.

Meghan said in the voiceover that "something felt so complete once we had Lilibet,."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

And earlier this year, Harry released his memoir, "Spare," full of shocking details about the royal family, making headlines left and right.

But within the memoir, there was a sweet passage about Harry helping deliver Lilibet.

"I was fully present," he wrote. "I was with Meg through every push. When the doctor said it was a matter of minutes, I told Meg that I wanted mine to be the first face our little girl saw."