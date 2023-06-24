It’s a royal affair!

Hats off to the royal family as they came dressed to the nines for the Royal Ascot 2023.

As British royals and thousands of others came appropriately dressed for the occasion, spectators can’t help but notice the main fashion of the fancy hats.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their debut looking as dapper as ever.

William wore a black coat, a light blue waistcoat, a blue shirt with a white collar and a blue and maroon patterned tie. He added a top hat to his look during the procession but removed it when he and Kate arrived at the racecourse.

Kate wore a red tea-length Alexander McQueen dress with puffed sleeves and a matching red hat designed by Phillip Treacy, who has made hats for several other royal family members and celebrities over the years.

While the Royal Ascot takes place — an annual series of races attended by the royal family — King Charles and Queen Camilla have led the procession multiple days this week.

King Charles certainly came dressed for the formal occasion, as he wore a top hat similar to his son Prince William. He donned a light grey suit and matching tie underneath.

Queen Camilla was all smiles as she stunned in an Ivory-colored dress, with matching gloves and gold jewelry. Her grand hat was accessorized with feathers for the Royal Ascot.

Princess Beatrice attended the Royal Ascot in true regal fashion. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived in the same carriage as Prince William and Princess Kate for the grand royal event.

Beatrice's Royal Ascot look consisted of a floral, laced dress with a matching hat which included fun ribbons.

For day two of the Royal Ascot, Zara Tindall and Princess Anne stepped out in hues of blue. Tindall sported a navy blue dress with a white and aquamarine-colored hat. Princess Anne shined in a sky-blue collared dress with a white sweater over it. She accessorized her look with a matching blue-brimmed hat and pearls.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrived pretty in pink as she stepped out in a pastel pink dress. Her matching hat stole the show as it had a unique design with ribbons folded in, forming a floral shape.

Charles and Camilla are carrying on the tradition of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. She was an avid horse lover, owner and breeder. She was not able to attend last year’s Ascot, reportedly the first time she had missed it in 70 years.

Charles and Camilla's horse — Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot — won one of Thursday’s races.

The king’s niece, Zara Tindall, said Queen Elizabeth II would have been "proud and excited" to see the royal horse win.

"To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and to keep that dream alive was incredible, and what a race — asides all of that, what a race," she said.

The Royal Ascot 2023 concludes today, Saturday, June 24.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham and the Associated Press contributed to this report.