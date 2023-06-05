Hear ye, hear ye.

A new baby has joined the long line of successors to King Charles' current thrown – knocking the king's brother Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh down a peg.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced the birth of their second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on Monday. The little boy was born on May 30, days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, his cousin, Lilibet Diana's second birthday. He weighed 7.1 pounds.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news," Eugenie wrote to her Instagram. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

Eugenie, 33, also shared a picture of her doting elder son, August, affectionately known as Augie, cradling the top of his baby brother's head. "Augie is loving being a big brother already," she noted.

Ernest is now 13th in line to the throne, following a few uncles, several cousins, a grandfather, an aunt, his mother and brother.

With the new baby's birth, Queen Elizabeth's youngest child Prince Edward, 59, becomes 14th in-line.

Eugenie is the second child of the disgraced Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, is ninth in line after Andrew.

Despite the tumultuous nature of her father's relationship with the greater royal family, Eugenie still remains a devoted member of the firm.

Her continued positive relationship with Prince Harry is also notable, given his strain with both his brother Prince William and father King Charles.

Last month at the king's coronation, Eugenie was one of the few royals who interacted with Harry.