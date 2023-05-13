God save the king!

After millions gathered worldwide to witness His Majesty King Charles III officially be crowned king of England during his coronation ceremony, last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a behind-the-scenes video of the celebration.

Prince William and Princess Kate gave a rare glimpse into their royal life leading up to King Charles' big event.

In the nearly five-minute video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official YouTube account, clips of William and Kate showcased the royal couple in several public appearances for the jampacked weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at a Buckingham Palace lunch to welcome governors-general and prime ministers.

William and Kate were joined by King Charles as they spoke with spectators lining up to say hello.

Fans excitedly held posters and dressed in the United Kingdom flag colors to meet the royals.

Throughout the captivating video, several clips showed people traveling with luggage and setting up tents across London while they geared up for the coronation.

Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, are seen dressed in high regal fashion for the momentous occasion.

The loving family is all smiles, as the video captured the royals preparing for the historic event inside their Kensington Palace home before traveling in carriages to the historic event.

The big day started with King Charles and Queen Camilla making the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The procession consisted of close to 200 members of the armed forces and other members of the royal family.

Spectacular views from the balcony are seen of King Charles, Queen Camilla receiving the Royal Salute to conclude the coronation.

They were joined by other senior members of the royal family on the balcony of the palace, where they watched the fly-pass. Dozens of aircraft from all branches of the armed forces flew over London to celebrate the coronation of the new monarch.

Following the crowning of King Charles, flashy video clips of the coronation concert were displayed as King Charles III and Queen Camilla received a royal welcome to the throne with a star-studded lineup.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen backstage in a slow-motion clip while they prepared to greet 20,000 concertgoers.

William and Kate walked the red carpet with their children, as fireworks and stage lights shined brightly to close out the eventful royal weekend.

Headliners Lionel Richie and Katy Perry put on a spectacular performance at Windsor Castle.

The coronation highlight video concluded with Prince William announcing, "God save the king."

The former Prince of Wales ascended the throne in September after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died September 2022 after serving her country for 70 years. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, making Charles the longest-serving heir apparent.